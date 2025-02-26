Overcoming Feelings of Inferiority in an AI World

“There is always someone better than me, so why should I bother?” That insecure thought—amid the growing unease many feel in the face of artificial intelligence (AI)—has turned into “ChatGPT does this way better than me, so why should I bother?”

Years ago, I often heard the first statement from underachieving students. Today, the second is heard far more frequently—a reflection of how generative AI has reshaped our expectations of what machines can do.

It’s easy to see why. AI’s rapid advancements have showcased capabilities that seem almost human-like—sometimes even superhuman. For many, this triggers feelings of inadequacy along with the desire to give up. And with the gap between our abilities and what machines can now achieve seeming to widen daily, the temptation to abandon the investment in learning anything that machines seem to know far more about will only get worse.

In other words, the acceleration of AI, coupled with a lack of understanding of the technology, shortens the time it takes for many to throw in the towel. But surrendering is neither necessary nor productive. The reality of our relationship with AI is more nuanced than a simple battle of human versus machine. It requires thoughtful reflection and a reframing of how we approach our roles and strengths in an AI-driven world.

When confronted by AI’s remarkable capabilities, I, too, can feel overwhelmed. But I’ve learned to pause and critically examine my feelings of inferiority. Are they rooted in reality or are they exaggerated by my misperceptions? More often than not, I discover that the situation is not black and white but rather a shade of grey. This realization doesn’t eliminate the discomfort, but it does create an opportunity for deeper reflection and informed action.

What emerges is a clear conclusion: there are no straightforward answers when it comes to AI’s impact on our work and our intrinsic value. The common practice of mapping “use cases where AI works” often oversimplifies reality. Such lists fail to adequately specify the context of the use case or the true nature of the AI technology involved. To navigate this complexity, we need a more personalized, exploratory approach.

Here’s a three-step framework that offers a possible way forward. It is not an easy fix, but a strategy that can help us adapt and even thrive in the AI era:

STEP 1—Discover your strengths: Start by identifying your unique capabilities. AI’s power lies in its ability to augment human potential, not replace it entirely. However, to leverage this augmentation, you need a clear understanding of where your strengths lie. Reflect on skills and qualities that set you apart—those that might not even be fully utilized in your current role. “Know thyself,” a maxim inscribed upon the Temple of Apollo in the ancient Greek precinct of Delphi, remains a crucial principle in navigating change.

STEP 2—Treat AI as an ally: Ask yourself how AI might enhance your strengths. For example, if you excel at creative problem-solving, how might generative AI tools like ChatGPT support your brainstorming process? If you’re a meticulous data analyst, how can machine learning models streamline your workflows? Viewing AI as a partner rather than a competitor can unlock new possibilities and reveal opportunities for growth.

STEP 3—Experiment and collaborate: The key to unlocking AI’s potential lies in experimentation. Test different AI tools and approaches to see how they align with your goals and strengths. This doesn’t mean you should go it alone. Surround yourself with individuals who understand the underlying technology and its principles. Even AI’s creators admit they cannot fully open the black box of its intelligence, but experts can help demystify its design and application. Collaborating with knowledgeable peers fosters a richer understanding and ensures more effective implementation.

“As machines excel at automating repetitive tasks, our value will increasingly be defined by qualities that AI cannot easily replicate: empathy, ethical judgment, creativity, and the ability to inspire and lead.”

At its core, adapting to the AI age is about embracing a growth mindset. As Carol Dweck’s research has shown, individuals who see challenges as opportunities to learn and improve are more likely to succeed. In the context of AI, this means staying curious and continuously seeking to understand the evolving technology landscape.

Organizations play a crucial role in fostering this mindset. As highlighted in a recent HBR article, successful reskilling efforts in the age of AI require leaders to adopt a strategic approach, aligning learning initiatives with the organization’s goals while empowering employees to experiment and adapt. This involves not just providing access to training programs but also fostering a culture where curiosity and innovation are encouraged.

Beyond productivity

One of the most profound implications of AI’s rise is the need to rethink what makes us valuable as humans. Historically, productivity has been the dominant metric of success with the use of technology in the workplace. However, as machines excel at automating repetitive tasks, our value will increasingly be defined by qualities that AI cannot easily replicate: empathy, ethical judgment, creativity, and the ability to inspire and lead.

It’s time for leaders to step up their game. As was the case during previous waves of digital transformation, leaders will need to look beyond short-term digital efficiency and production gains and focus long-term on how digital technologies can help their organizations think in new ways and act differently. This time around, however, there is no avoiding the real puzzle involved in digital transformation: strengthening the bond between technology and people. Leaders who can harness AI to enhance these distinctly human qualities will not only remain relevant but thrive.

Navigating the AI era is not just an individual challenge but a collective one. As societies, we need to have open conversations about the ethical implications of AI, its impact on jobs, and the policies needed to ensure equitable outcomes. At the highest level, international organizations like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum actively explore ways to integrate ethical considerations into AI strategies, recognizing that technology must serve humanity’s broader interests.

Similarly, educational institutions have a vital role to play. By equipping students and professionals with the tools to understand and leverage AI, they can help mitigate feelings of inferiority and foster a sense of empowerment. The goal is not just to teach the use of AI as a tool but to cultivate the mindset needed to thrive alongside it.

The rapid rise of AI can feel daunting, but it also presents unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. By understanding our own strengths, exploring AI’s potential, and committing to lifelong learning, we can overcome feelings of inadequacy and create a future where humans and machines complement each other. This journey is not without challenges, but it’s one that holds immense promise for those willing to embrace it.