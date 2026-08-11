Don’t Declare Your Leadership, Demonstrate It

I once worked with a manager who introduced himself when meeting new colleagues like this: “I’m Aaron, and just so you know, I’m a leader.” He said this before doing anything that actually looked like leadership, before listening to a single idea or even asking anyone their name. When I asked him how he defined leadership and what it meant to him, he had no answer. That moment is not an anomaly. It’s typical.

When I asked the same questions during a recent session with an executive team at a Fortune 100 company, the room erupted with individual answers. Some cited Northouse, Kotter, servant leadership, and transformational leadership. One quoted a podcast host; another cited an MBA professor. But nobody agreed on a shared definition of what they were hired to do. That’s a problem.

If leaders can’t define leadership, their teams are being shortchanged on the environment, guidance, and growth they deserve. The issue isn’t that leaders lack knowledge. Most can name frameworks. The issue is that the dominant academic models focus on the outputs of leadership—setting direction, aligning people, motivating change—without addressing what it demands of the person practicing it. Titles, tenure, and authority don’t create leadership. Only repeated behaviour does.

I’ve tested my own definition for decades in boardrooms and organizations where leadership itself was the thing failing. Leadership, as I define it, is the intentional practice of four things: Love, Enthusiasm, Awareness, and Development. That’s the LEAD framework. It moves people from where they are to where they are capable of being.

When I shared this with the Fortune 100 executives, they paused. Several said they had never thought about leadership that way. Then we discussed what each pillar means in daily practice.

Love as Professional Investment

The word “love” makes corporate leaders nervous. But in this context, it isn’t romantic or soft. It’s what Gloria Jean Watkins—the feminist theorist who used the pen name bell hooks in lowercase to emphasize her ideas over her identity—described as a mix of care, recognition, respect, trust, and honest communication.

In leadership terms, this is professional investment: recognizing someone’s potential and caring enough to acknowledge the blind spots blocking their growth. It’s not permissiveness; it’s high-quality, head-on support.

“If leaders can’t define leadership, their teams are being shortchanged on the environment, guidance, and growth they deserve.”

In my consulting work, I’ve seen a pattern: teams where leaders consistently practice this behaviour—naming blind spots, offering stretch assignments, giving timely feedback—show higher retention, faster capability growth, and more willingness to take on stretch roles. This aligns with research on psychological safety: when people feel leaders are genuinely invested in their growth, they’re more willing to speak up, take risks, and learn.

One executive I worked with adopted this approach with a high-performing but brittle manager. Instead of praising surface-level success, the leader named two specific blind spots that limited the manager’s influence and paired that with a clear plan: coaching, a stretch project, and a feedback loop. Within six months, the manager’s team trust scores improved, and she took on a significantly larger role.

Enthusiasm as Engagement Signaling

Enthusiasm is not about being loud or cheerful. It’s about signaling that work matters and that people matter.

When leaders are genuinely engaged, momentum builds in ways no policy or incentive structure can manufacture. When they’re flat or performative, people notice. They keep doing their jobs, but they stop bringing their best thinking, creativity, and effort. That loss doesn’t show up on a dashboard until it’s too late.

This connects to research on leader engagement and discretionary effort: when leaders model energy and commitment, teams are more likely to invest their own. The reverse is equally true.

In one organization, a new director arrived with a polished strategy but little visible energy. His behaviour was calm but also distant. Over time, output stayed stable, but creativity dropped. Quietly, two key people left. The problem wasn’t the strategy; it was that the leader’s behaviour signaled that the work didn’t quite matter to him. His engagement and discretionary effort improved noticeably after he changed his approach and started showing up with more presence, while connecting work to broader goals and asking, “Why does this matter?”

Awareness as Context-Reading

Awareness is an ongoing practice of honest self-examination. But it’s also about being culturally intelligent and paying genuine attention to the individuals you lead: their motivations, preferences, and concerns.

Leadership requires reading the room, not just running the meeting. Teams where leaders practice this report higher trust scores, clearer communication, and fewer misunderstandings.

In practice, awareness shows up as:

Tailoring your communication style to different audiences

Asking about motivations and constraints before making decisions

Adjusting your approach based on cultural differences and individual preferences

One leader I observed struggled with a team that felt consistently misaligned. Instead of pushing harder, he started asking more questions: “What matters most to you in this work?” “What’s getting in the way?” He adjusted meeting formats, decision rhythms, and feedback styles to match how people processed information. Over time, conflict decreased, and the team’s ability to move quickly improved.

Development as Growth-Oriented Behaviour

Development is both personal and collective. It means being curious, welcoming, and responsive to feedback, and remaining a committed learner despite your age or title.

It also means measuring your effectiveness by whether the people around you are gaining confidence, growing in skill, and taking on more ownership over time. A leader who leaves a team more capable than they found it has done good work. This aligns with what leadership development research emphasizes: effective leaders build capability, not just deliver results.

In one division, a senior leader rebuilt his performance review question from “What did you deliver?” to “What did you grow?” He used the conversation to identify skills each person wanted to develop and created opportunities to practice them. Over the course of a year, the team’s internal promotion rate increased, and problem-solving became noticeably faster because more people felt a sense of ownership.

Learning From Aaron

This brings us back to Aaron. A title does not make you a leader. Neither does tenure, authority, or the confidence with which you announce yourself. Leadership is demonstrated in the daily practice of how you show up for your team and colleagues.

The question worth sitting with is not whether you have the title. The real question is: Are you declaring leadership or truly leading? If you are not doing the latter, here are three concrete ways to start:

Stop announcing. Start asking. In your next one-on-one, ask: “What does leadership mean to you in this role?” Then listen. Use their answers to shape expectations and feedback. You don’t need a perfect definition; you need a shared one.

Make love visible as a professional investment. Create a simple development process for everyone you lead. For each team member, identify one blind spot or growth area and pair it with a specific support action: coaching, a stretch assignment, or a feedback loop. Over time, ensure you’re investing in multiple people, not just one.

Measure your leadership by your team’s growth, not your output. Every quarter, ask yourself:

Who on my team has taken on more ownership since the last quarter?

Who has gained a new skill or greater confidence?

Who is more capable than they were six months ago?

If you can’t answer these questions, your leadership practice needs adjustment, not your title. After all, Aaron’s problem wasn’t that he couldn’t lead—it was that he thought leadership was something you said you were, not something you did.

The same mistake is costing organizations real performance. The fix is simpler than any framework: stop declaring leadership. Start demonstrating it.