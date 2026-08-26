How Adversity Can Shape Extraordinary Leaders

Leadership is often associated with executive titles, corner offices, and years of professional experience. We celebrate accomplished CEOs, entrepreneurs, and senior executives, assuming their leadership journey began the day they accepted a management position. My experience taught me something very different.

Throughout my years of speaking, teaching, mentoring, and leading, people have often asked where my leadership philosophy came from. The answer was never a degree, certification, or executive position. After all, my leadership journey began long before I stepped into a leadership role.

As I note in my book, From Displacement to Leadership: How Adversity Shapes Extraordinary Leaders, leadership rarely begins with a title. In my case, it started with the adversity that shaped my character. And I know I am not alone. Every leader has experiences that influence how they lead. My hope is that my book helps readers see their own challenges differently—not as obstacles that limit their potential but as experiences that can shape them into stronger, more resilient, and more compassionate leaders.

My story began at the age of three when my family was forced to leave Iraq because of our Kurdish heritage. We rebuilt our lives in Iran during the Iran–Iraq War before immigrating when I was eleven to Canada, where I arrived unable to speak English. Like many newcomers, I faced uncertainty, setbacks, and the challenge of starting over. Those experiences taught me resilience, adaptability, and perseverance long before I understood the meaning of leadership.

As my career evolved across healthcare, higher education, public service, and volunteer leadership, I came to realize that the most important leadership lessons I had ever learned were not acquired in classrooms or boardrooms—they had been forged through adversity. This aligns closely with Kolb’s theory of experiential learning, which argues that meaningful learning occurs through reflection on experience rather than instruction alone.

Today’s leaders face an environment defined by uncertainty. Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global markets, and organizations are expected to adapt faster than ever before. Technical expertise remains essential, but it is no longer enough. Organizations need leaders who demonstrate resilience, adaptability, empathy, sound judgment, and the courage to lead when answers are incomplete. These qualities are rarely learned during periods of comfort. They are developed through challenge.

Leadership scholars have long recognized that leadership is less about authority than commonly believed. Northouse noted that effective leadership combines influence, ethics, relationships, and adaptability—qualities that are often strengthened through experience. Heifetz argued that adaptive leadership requires mobilizing people to tackle difficult challenges rather than simply providing technical solutions. Kouzes and Posner argued that credibility is the foundation of leadership because people choose to follow leaders they trust. Greenleaf argued that the true measure of leadership is the growth and well-being of those being led. Although I encountered these ideas through academic study, I first experienced them through life.

“Leadership scholars have long recognized that leadership is less about authority than commonly believed.”

Although I have shared the milestones of my journey, the leadership lessons behind them were far more important than the events themselves. When my family was forced to leave Iraq, I was too young to understand politics or conflict. What I remember was watching my parents respond to uncertainty with extraordinary courage. Looking back, I now realize I was witnessing leadership long before I understood the word. My parents could not control the circumstances surrounding us, but they controlled how they responded. They chose hope instead of despair, perseverance instead of resignation, and responsibility instead of blame. Those choices became my first leadership lessons.

Growing up in Iran during the Iran–Iraq War reinforced those lessons. Air-raid sirens, instability, and uncertainty became part of everyday life. While I would never wish those experiences on anyone, they taught me that resilience is not the absence of fear. It is the decision to keep moving forward despite fear.

Years later, when my family immigrated to Canada, I encountered a different kind of uncertainty. Everything—from the education system to the culture—felt unfamiliar. Like many newcomers, I struggled to find where I belonged. That experience profoundly influenced my understanding of leadership. People perform at their best when they feel respected, included, and valued. Inclusive leadership is not simply a diversity initiative; it is a leadership responsibility.

As my career developed, I discovered that the leadership lessons learned through adversity applied everywhere. Complex projects, organizational transformation, stakeholder conflict, and strategic change all required the same qualities I had first observed as a child: resilience, adaptability, empathy, and calm decision-making.

Professional setbacks further reinforced those lessons. I failed important examinations, experienced academic disappointment, lost employment because of organizational restructuring, and watched projects end unexpectedly. At the time, each experience felt like failure. In hindsight, each became preparation. The most successful leaders I have met are not those who avoided setbacks. They are those who learned from them.

That shift in perspective changed my leadership philosophy. Instead of asking, “Why is this happening to me?” I learned to ask, “What is this experience teaching me?” The question transforms adversity from an obstacle into an educator.

Leadership begins with leading ourselves. Before we influence teams, we influence our own thinking. Before we ask others to persevere, we must demonstrate perseverance ourselves. Self-leadership is built through countless daily decisions: choosing integrity over convenience, responsibility over excuses, discipline over comfort, and learning over ego. These choices quietly shape character, and character ultimately determines influence.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with remarkable leaders. The individuals who left the greatest impression were rarely the loudest voices in the room. They listened carefully, admitted when they did not have all the answers, remained calm during uncertainty, and consistently invested in helping others succeed. Their influence came not from position but from trust.

This observation aligns closely with Greenleaf’s concept of servant leadership. The best leaders measure success not by personal recognition but by the growth of those they serve. My parents demonstrated this through sacrifice. Teachers demonstrated it by believing in me before I believed in myself. Mentors demonstrated it by creating opportunities before I felt ready. Their investment shaped my leadership far more than any formal title.

That realization changed the way I approached leadership. Rather than asking how I could become more successful, I began asking how I could help others succeed. Ironically, this shift expanded my influence. Leadership became less about personal achievement and more about creating conditions where individuals and teams could thrive.

People often ask why I wrote From Displacement to Leadership. The answer is simple. I believe too many people underestimate the leadership lessons hidden within their own experiences. We often define adversity only by what it takes from us. We rarely consider what it gives us. Adversity develops patience, humility, courage, perspective, empathy, and resilience—qualities that cannot be downloaded from an online course or mastered during a weekend seminar.

Throughout my professional life, I have worked alongside people whose greatest strengths never appeared on their resumes. Some had rebuilt careers after losing everything. Others cared for aging parents, overcame illness, or adapted to unfamiliar cultures. Those experiences shaped how they listened, made decisions, managed conflict, and supported colleagues. Their adversity became a competitive leadership advantage.

Modern organizations need precisely these capabilities. Technology will continue to evolve, markets will remain unpredictable, and organizations will continue to face disruption. While technical skills must evolve alongside these changes, leadership ultimately remains a deeply human responsibility. Employees look to leaders for clarity during uncertainty, confidence during change, and hope during difficult times.

This is why adversity matters. Every challenge we overcome expands our capacity to navigate future challenges. Every setback deepens our empathy. Every difficult decision strengthens our judgment. Leadership is not developed despite adversity but often because of it.

Today, I measure success differently than I once did. Degrees, certifications, promotions, and leadership positions remain meaningful accomplishments, but they no longer define success. Success is helping someone discover confidence they did not know they possessed. Success is mentoring future leaders, strengthening organizations, and leaving people better than we found them.

If there is one message I hope leaders take away, it is this: do not waste your adversity. Reflect on it. Learn from it. Allow it to strengthen your character rather than diminish your confidence. Allow it to deepen your empathy rather than harden your perspective. Most importantly, allow it to increase your capacity to serve others.

When I look back on the three-year-old child who was forced to leave everything behind, I never could have imagined the journey that would follow—from displacement and war to immigration, education, public service, volunteer leadership, and the privilege of serving organizations across Canada. Yet the greatest lesson from that journey has never been about overcoming adversity. It has been about understanding its purpose.

Titles may recognize leadership, but they rarely create it. Leadership is forged through experiences that test our values, strengthen our character, and challenge us to serve others with courage and humility. Our greatest challenges seldom arrive disguised as opportunities. Looking back, I no longer see the events that shaped my life as interruptions to my leadership journey—they were my leadership journey. Every setback became preparation, every challenge became a lesson, and every new beginning strengthened my ability to serve others. My hope is that readers discover the same truth in their own lives: leadership rarely begins with a title. It begins the moment adversity teaches us who we are and who we are capable of becoming.

References

Greenleaf, R. K. Servant Leadership: A Journey into the Nature of Legitimate Power and Greatness. Paulist Press, 1977.

Heifetz, R. A., A. Grashow, and M. Linsky. The Practice of Adaptive Leadership: Tools and Tactics for Changing Your Organization and the World. Harvard Business Press, 2009.

Kolb, D. A. Experiential Learning: Experience as the Source of Learning and Development. 2nd ed. Pearson Education, 2015.

Kouzes, J. M., and B. Z. Posner. The Leadership Challenge. 7th ed. Wiley, 2023.

Northouse, P. G. Leadership: Theory and Practice. 9th ed. Sage Publications, 2022.