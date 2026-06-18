What Happens to Sales When AI Does Most of the Work?

When Asad Zaman arrived in Canada in 2007 as an international student, he didn’t expect to be working 12-hour shifts as a $10-an-hour security guard, standing beside a fridge at a No Frills.

But the timing was brutal. Back home in Pakistan, the recession had produced what Zaman describes as “crazy inflation.” In about a year, the exchange rate moved from roughly 50 rupees to the dollar to about 100. As he put it, his family was suddenly “half as rich as they were before.” So as a student in Canada, Zaman needed some income. Quickly.

After the No Frills gig, he worked door-to-door sales on 100 per cent commission for a property service provider. On his second day at this job, his manager dropped him into a neighborhood full of mansions: a place where new hires were typically sent to practice rejection. Wealthy homeowners already had service contracts. They weren’t expected to buy. But Zaman didn’t know any of that. He just knocked. And by the end of that day, he aerated 11 acres of properties, breaking the company’s single-day record. Zaman couldn’t walk for three days, but he had made $1,200 in cash. This didn’t just change his income. It changed his career trajectory.

Today, Zaman is the CEO of Sales Talent Agency, a global recruitment firm that helps companies identify and hire top-performing sales professionals. He is also one of the clearest blue-flame thinkers on what AI will (and won’t) do to the sales profession. As a guest on my Sales Reframed Podcast, he offered a view that cuts against two prevailing narratives: the fear that AI will eliminate sales roles, and the complacency of assuming it won’t change them at all.

Before we get to AI, here is a point that Zaman considers foundational and underappreciated. Sales, he argues, isn’t a career path. It’s a life skill hiding inside a job title. In other words, sales is a capability. And almost no one is taught to treat it that way. “People have all sorts of ambitions for their lives and careers,” he told me. “They want to move up. They want responsibility. But they’re not told that a big part of unlocking everything they’re going after is going to depend on their ability to be persuasive.”

Zaman makes his point pointing to the legal profession, where becoming a partner at a law firm isn’t primarily about being the best lawyer in the room. It’s about being a rainmaker: someone who can bring in business, build trust, and earn buy-in from clients who had other options. The same logic, he argues, applies across consulting, finance, creative work, and leadership.

Yet even though more than half of business graduates begin their careers in sales roles, fewer than 5 per cent of universities offer even a single sales course. The skill that underlies advancement in almost every profession is the one that almost no institution teaches. The implication is uncomfortable: most professionals are navigating one of the most consequential skill gaps of their careers without knowing it exists.

This is where Zaman’s view of AI becomes genuinely useful. He doesn’t think AI will replace great salespeople. He thinks it will sort them because AI will only create super-salespeople out of salespeople who are already good. His starting point is an observation about how salespeople actually spend their time today.

In many organizations, the actual work of selling: conversations, relationship-building, and earning trust, accounts for as little as 20 per cent of a seller’s day. The rest is consumed by research, coordination, system updates, and administrative work. If AI returns that 80 per cent to the seller, Zaman argues an account executive “could probably close five times as many deals as they could today.” But he draws a sharp boundary around where AI’s leverage ends, noting: “I don’t think companies are going to make six- and seven-figure purchases without meeting the humans on the other side.” And when those moments arrive, when the stakes are high enough that a decision-maker needs to trust the person across the table, not just the proposal, what matters is judgment, attunement, and the ability to understand what someone actually needs. These aren’t things AI can replicate. They are the things that AI will make even more valuable.

“The professional who hasn’t developed real judgment doesn’t get more powerful with AI. They just get more efficiently mediocre.”

There’s a deeper point embedded in this that Zaman articulates carefully: AI amplifies expertise, but it also exposes the absence of it. When you ask AI about something you know well, you can quickly identify what’s wrong. When you ask it about something you don’t understand, it can sound authoritative while being completely wrong. The professional who hasn’t developed real judgment doesn’t get more powerful with AI. They just get more efficiently mediocre.

When Automation Rises, Authenticity Becomes the Strategy

The clearest proof of this principle in Zaman’s own career came from a recent outreach experiment. While most recruiters were leaning into short, automated messages, his team went in the opposite direction: long-form, highly personalized LinkedIn InMails. Messages that were visibly, unmistakably written for one specific person. “Every word matters,” Zaman says. “We did the research.”

The results were striking. Ninety-two per cent of their messages were opened. Response rates ran between 60 and 70 per cent. People who weren’t ready to move today replied anyway. Not to be polite, but to say it was the best recruiter message they’d ever received.

The lesson here isn’t that long messages win. It’s that in a market flooded with automation, the signal value of genuine effort becomes enormous. Personalization stops being a nice touch and starts being a differentiator, precisely because it’s so rare.

What Pressure Reveals

There’s another lesson from Zaman’s story worth sitting with, and it runs through everything else. He didn’t learn to sell in a classroom. He learned it through action, through knocking on doors in a neighborhood full of people who weren’t buying, with no safety net. That environment rewarded output and created immediate feedback loops. Looking back, he describes watching people reveal themselves working under those conditions: some discovering sales capabilities they didn’t know they had, others disappearing by the end of the first week.

The lesson he draws isn’t that everyone should be thrown into the deep end. It’s that development accelerates when the stakes are real. Comfortable environments produce gradual learning. The right kind of pressure can compress years of growth into months.

Simply put, for anyone thinking seriously about building sales capability, whether in themselves or in a team, asking what environment actually creates the quick feedback loops that develop and refine capabilities quickly is a question worth exploring today. In a world where AI handles the research, the coordination, and the repetitive back-stage tasks, human interaction is what’s left. That’s taste, and attunement, along with the ability to read a room, earn trust under pressure, and know what to say when no script applies.

These aren’t just sales skills. They’re the skills that will determine who leads and who gets left behind as the rest of the work gets automated away.

A version of this article first appeared as bonus content for “The Future of Sales: How to Stay Irreplaceable in the Age of AI,” an episode of the Sales Reframed podcast with host Eric Janssen that explored what human skills technology can’t replace. Janssen is a full-time faculty member at the Ivey Business School at Western University, where he teaches sales and entrepreneurship and serves as director of Ivey’s Executive Education Sales Program.