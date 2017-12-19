Growing the GTA’s Fintech Ecosystem

Strengthening the fintech ecosystem in the Toronto region must be an imperative for the entire Canadian financial services sector and governments, in order to maintain and grow our international market position as a financial services hub.

This is the key finding of a 2017 report from the Toronto Financial Services Alliance (TFSA), researched and written by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and McMillan LLP. Titled “Seizing the Opportunity: Building the Toronto Region into a Global Fintech Leader,” the report is based on primary and secondary research, including a survey and interviews with executives in the government, financial services, and fintech sectors.

Fintech is about leveraging technology—especially new and emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence and big data—to find more effective ways of doing business, and more efficient ways of serving customers in financial services. Practically speaking, this has led to the emergence of numerous start-up companies that are striving to enter an industry that has long been dominated by banks, insurance companies, and other financial firms.

How this ultimately plays out is crucially important because the financial services industry is a key driver of economic growth in Canada—and the nature of that industry is in the process of being transformed by upstart companies and by changing customer expectations.

The same scenario is unfolding in countries around the globe. Here in Ontario, the vast majority of companies active in the fintech space operate in the Toronto/Kitchener-Waterloo corridor.

The report sets out findings on the current state of the fintech ecosystem in this region, and makes recommendations on how to position us on the global playing field. It found that the Toronto/Kitchener-Waterloo corridor benefits from a strong core of financial institutions, top-tier research facilities at local academic institutions, a strong talent base, and relatively low business operating costs compared with other global fintech ecosystems.

“Companies in the United Kingdom and Singapore benefit from a clearly mandated office dedicated to supporting and growing the fintech ecosystem.”

The report was commissioned by the TFSA to ensure our region addresses the potential for a thriving fintech presence within our Canadian financial services industry. As the lead report writer, Accenture is active in helping its global clients to understand and navigate this emerging ecosystem in all regions, including through its Accenture Fintech Innovation Labs in London, New York, Hong Kong, and Dublin, where it brings together early-stage financial technology companies and some of the world’s leading financial institutions.

The report also highlights the strategic investments flowing into three emerging technologies, thanks to corporate and government support. The Ontario government has played a pivotal role in the launch of The Blockchain Research Institute as well as The Vector Institute, which was established with $150 million in funding. And the federal government committed $76 million to the University of Waterloo’s Transformative Quantum Technologies program. These investments are important not only for the work and research they enable, but also for the signal they send about our region’s specific priorities and potential areas of expertise.

But other regions are also doing many of these things, and more. Around the world, other established and emerging fintech hubs are moving aggressively to seize a global leadership position.

Companies in the United Kingdom and Singapore benefit from a clearly mandated office dedicated to supporting and growing the fintech ecosystem. New York has an especially attractive investment climate. Silicon Valley has an unparalleled advantage in fostering generations of entrepreneurs and investors.

The recent report shows that the Toronto region ranks among the middle of the pack globally. Three regions—Silicon Valley, New York, and London—have a significant lead.

It is imperative that Toronto create the conditions that will drive our ultimate success in attaining a lead position. To do this, we must develop a clear, consistently implemented, policy-driven fintech strategy that focuses on fostering innovation among all participants in the ecosystem.

The Canadian financial system is touted as one of the strongest in the world. Fintech can and is already changing the game. It’s time now to create the conditions for our fintechs to grow and thrive and to ensure that our financial industry can also successfully adapt and grow.

The report provides a range of recommendations to break us out of the pack and help us close the gap in this race: